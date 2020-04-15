.

Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events

Keavin Wiggins | 04-14-2020

Devon Allman

Devon Allman has announced a new round of We Are Still All Together virtual tour dates captured live from his home and streamed online.

The first run of shows averaged 73,000 views. After taking a week off, Davon is kicking off the new series tonight April 14th at 7 pm central with an all originals show.

The shows stream live on Devin's Facebook page and then are added to digital platforms like YouTube and Instagram the next day. See the upcoming scheduled below:

Tues April 14 - 7 pm central: All original night

Thurs April 16 - 7pm central: All Tom Petty

Sunday. April 19 - 5pm central: Americana Night with Mattie Schell

Thurs April 23 - 7pm central: Solo Q&A storyteller night

Thurs April 30 - 7pm central: All Allman Night Part ll. With Jackson Stokes & R. Scott Bryan


