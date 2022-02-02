Devon Allman Project and Samantha Fish Team For Spring Tour

The Devon Allman Project and Samantha Fish have announced that they will be teaming up to launch an eastern U.S. coheadlining tour this spring.
The 19-date tour will be kicking off on March 3rd in Kent, OH at The Kent Stage and will is set to conclude on March 26th in Hopewell, VA at The Beacon Theatre.
"I can't wait to get back out and spread some music around with my friends. I've known Samantha forever now and she's such a phenomenal talent, her voice and guitar playing are smokin' and her new band are world class...we're gonna have some fun out there" says Allman.
The Devon Allman Project will also be playing two very special shows in Hawaii with Donavon Frankenreiter as the band's featured guest. See the dates below:
Mar 3 - The Kent Stage - Kent, OH
Mar 4 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH
Mar 5 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH
Mar 6 - Kemba Live - Columbus, OH
Mar 8 - Jergel's - Warrendale, PA
Mar 9 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY
Mar 10 - Stanley Theater - Utica, NY
Mar 11 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA
Mar 12 - Palladium - New York, NY
Mar 13 - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center - Chester, NY
Mar 16 - Musikfest Cafe - Bethleham, PA
Mar 17 - Palace Theater - Manchester, NH
Mar 18 - Loos Center for the Arts - Woodstock, CT
Mar 19 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA
Mar 20 - Westhampton Beach PAC - Westhampton Beach, NY
Mar 23 - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA
Mar 24 - The Egg - Albany, NY
Mar 25 - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ
Mar 26 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA
The Devon Allman Project
Apr 1 - Hawaii Theatre Center - Honolulu, HI
Apr 2 - Castle Theater - Maui, HA
Devon Allman Announces More We Are Still All Together Tour Dates
Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events
Devon Allman Launching We Are Still All Together Tour
The Devon Allman Project Announce UK Tour
Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees- Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69- Nirvana- more
Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour- Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart- more
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more
Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard