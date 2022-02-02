Devon Allman Project and Samantha Fish Team For Spring Tour

Tour poster

The Devon Allman Project and Samantha Fish have announced that they will be teaming up to launch an eastern U.S. coheadlining tour this spring.

The 19-date tour will be kicking off on March 3rd in Kent, OH at The Kent Stage and will is set to conclude on March 26th in Hopewell, VA at The Beacon Theatre.

"I can't wait to get back out and spread some music around with my friends. I've known Samantha forever now and she's such a phenomenal talent, her voice and guitar playing are smokin' and her new band are world class...we're gonna have some fun out there" says Allman.

The Devon Allman Project will also be playing two very special shows in Hawaii with Donavon Frankenreiter as the band's featured guest. See the dates below:

Mar 3 - The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

Mar 4 - Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH

Mar 5 - Robins Theatre - Warren, OH

Mar 6 - Kemba Live - Columbus, OH

Mar 8 - Jergel's - Warrendale, PA

Mar 9 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Mar 10 - Stanley Theater - Utica, NY

Mar 11 - HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

Mar 12 - Palladium - New York, NY

Mar 13 - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center - Chester, NY

Mar 16 - Musikfest Cafe - Bethleham, PA

Mar 17 - Palace Theater - Manchester, NH

Mar 18 - Loos Center for the Arts - Woodstock, CT

Mar 19 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

Mar 20 - Westhampton Beach PAC - Westhampton Beach, NY

Mar 23 - Academy of Music - Northampton, MA

Mar 24 - The Egg - Albany, NY

Mar 25 - Mayo Performing Arts Center - Morristown, NJ

Mar 26 - The Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

The Devon Allman Project

Apr 1 - Hawaii Theatre Center - Honolulu, HI

Apr 2 - Castle Theater - Maui, HA

