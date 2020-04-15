.

Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

Bruce Henne | 04-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young is debuting video of a vintage 1971 performance of his classic track, "Cowgirl In The Sand." Filmed by Dutch photographer Wim van der Linden, the footage was captured during Young's appearances at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, CT, which the singer confirms is "the earliest known film of any of my performances."

"At the time of this performance, 'Cowgirl In The Sand' was a year or so old and I had just finished 'After The Gold Rush," explains Young. "'Harvest' was the next album we made and I stopped on this tour to record some of the first songs, 'Old Man' and 'Heart Of Gold', for 'Harvest' in Nashville."

"Cowgirl In The Sand" was the closing track on Young's 1969 album, "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere", his first project with Crazy Horse.

Audio and video versions of the Stratford show are being considered for release from the vaults later this year, according to the singer, who recently confirmed a November 27 street date for "Young Shakespeare." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

Neil Young Streams Third Episode Of Fireside Sessions

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Release 'Shut It Down 2020' video

Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream

Neil Young Debuts Fireside Sessions Live Streaming Series

Neil Young Live Streaming From Home During Pandemic

Neil Young To Release Lost 1975 Album 'Homegrown' and More

Neil Young Plotting Crazy Horse Barn Tour

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Neil Young Streams Footage From Mountaintop Documentary

More Neil Young News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic- Devon Allman New We Are Still All Together Events- more

Reviews

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

Box Sets: African Head Charge - Drumming is a Language 1990-2011

advertisement
Latest News

Bruce Springsteen And Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup

Pink Floyd To Stream Full Concert Videos During Pandemic

Devon Allman Announces New We Are Still All Together Events

Alice Cooper and Joan Jett to Rock Pandemic Relief Benefit

Pierce the Veil Release 'Hold On Till May' Quarantine Video

Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

Former KISS Star Relieved He Didn't Rejoin Group

Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series