Neil Young Shares Vintage 1971 Performance

(hennemusic) Neil Young is debuting video of a vintage 1971 performance of his classic track, "Cowgirl In The Sand." Filmed by Dutch photographer Wim van der Linden, the footage was captured during Young's appearances at the Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, CT, which the singer confirms is "the earliest known film of any of my performances."

"At the time of this performance, 'Cowgirl In The Sand' was a year or so old and I had just finished 'After The Gold Rush," explains Young. "'Harvest' was the next album we made and I stopped on this tour to record some of the first songs, 'Old Man' and 'Heart Of Gold', for 'Harvest' in Nashville."

"Cowgirl In The Sand" was the closing track on Young's 1969 album, "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere", his first project with Crazy Horse.

Audio and video versions of the Stratford show are being considered for release from the vaults later this year, according to the singer, who recently confirmed a November 27 street date for "Young Shakespeare." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





