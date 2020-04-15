.

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Bruce Henne | 04-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sammy Hagar

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle can be seen performing an abbreviated cover of Van Halen's 1986 track, "Good Enough", in the third installment of the band's new "lockdown sessions" series.

"One more week in COVID-19 lockdown and Sammy & The Circle continue to get their jam on," says the group. "This week it's the Van Hagar classic 'Good Enough' that the Circle was thinking of including in the set list for the next tour. What do you think? Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned."

"Good Enough" was the opening song on "5150", Hagar's debut record with the group following the departure of David Lee Roth. Check out the performance and the original version here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Sammy Hagar Shares Extended Preview Of TV Series

Sammy Hagar previews Joe Elliott TV Interview

Sammy Hagar Addresses Status Of Summer Tour

Society 1 Answer Sammy Hagar's Lockdown Challenge

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Lockdown For The Who Cover

Sammy Hagar Unplugs For Bill Withers Tribute

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Stream New Lockdown Challenge Song

Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

More Sammy Hagar News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video- Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency- Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Reviews

Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues

MorleyView The Jacks

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition

Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories

Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows

Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19

Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'

Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic

Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'

Stephen Clair Shares '(Welcome To The World Now)'

Singled Out: Mind Elsewhere's Ghost Ship (Alternate Version)