Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle can be seen performing an abbreviated cover of Van Halen's 1986 track, "Good Enough", in the third installment of the band's new "lockdown sessions" series.
"One more week in COVID-19 lockdown and Sammy & The Circle continue to get their jam on," says the group. "This week it's the Van Hagar classic 'Good Enough' that the Circle was thinking of including in the set list for the next tour. What do you think? Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned."
"Good Enough" was the opening song on "5150", Hagar's debut record with the group following the departure of David Lee Roth. Check out the performance and the original version here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
