Stone Sour continue to share early demo versions of their tracks with fans. The latest demo that they have shared is for the song "Your God."
The finished version of the song appeared on the band's acclaimed 2006 studio album "Come What(ever) May" and ended up being quite different from the original demo.
Guitarist Josh Rand explains, "Here is the 2005 recording of 'Your God'. You might notice it's a little different than what appeared on 'Come What(ever) May'. It was originally written with a 3rd verse and no guitar solos." Check it out below:
Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'
Stone Sour Share Another Early Rarity
Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo
Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup
Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song
Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review
Stone Sour's Rand Shares Band's First Demo
Stone Sour Unsure About Timing For Hydrograd Follow-Up
Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video- Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency- Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi Lead TV Benefit Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen For Lockdown Sessions Video
Aerosmith Postpone Las Vegas Residency Shows
Exodus' Rob Dukes Recovering From 'Brutal' Covid-19
Asking Alexandria Release New Song 'Down To Hell'
Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic
Brad Paisley Shares New Song 'No. 1 In Beer'
Stephen Clair Shares '(Welcome To The World Now)'
Singled Out: Mind Elsewhere's Ghost Ship (Alternate Version)