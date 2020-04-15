Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic

Stone Sour continue to share early demo versions of their tracks with fans. The latest demo that they have shared is for the song "Your God."

The finished version of the song appeared on the band's acclaimed 2006 studio album "Come What(ever) May" and ended up being quite different from the original demo.

Guitarist Josh Rand explains, "Here is the 2005 recording of 'Your God'. You might notice it's a little different than what appeared on 'Come What(ever) May'. It was originally written with a 3rd verse and no guitar solos." Check it out below:





