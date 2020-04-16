John Fogerty Plays CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family are streaming video of a home quarantine jam performance of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic, "Lodi."

The tune features Fogerty on electric guitar and lead vocals, with son Tyler and daughter Kelsy on acoustics and Shane on bass. "Lodi" was the b-side to "Bad Moon Rising", the lead single from the California band's third studio set, 1969's "Green River", which delivered CCR their first US No. 1 album en route to sales of more than 3 million copies.

"Bringing a little light from our home to yours," says Fogerty. "We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic. It's such a great feeling to be making and playin' music surrounded by love. We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is.

"I love music, I am listening every day. Makes everything feel better for me. Put the records on, pull out the old guitar, turn the radio up.. and dance to the music!"

"Lodi" is the latest in videos from Fogerty during the global health crisis; he and the family recently shared footage of "Down On The Corner", while the guitarist can also be seen on Rolling Stone's "In My Room" series and playing a double-shot of CCR tunes at home. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





