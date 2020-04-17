Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Charity Auction A Success

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has raised (approximately $24,000) for Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital by auctioning off items from his personal collection.

Among the items up for bids were a signed Epiphone SG guitar, a Japanese DVD set of "The End: Live In Birmingham" and a Dehumanizer 2CD set, among others.

The BBC reports the rocker's guitar was the big ticket item, selling for £11,300, with other items from the collection bringing in another £8,000 for Iommi's hometown hospital.

"It's a guitar that I use in the studio," says Iommi. "And it's a lefty because I'm left-handed. I'll sign it, too. But I also have a spare right-handed guitar I keep handy for when friends drop in and want to jam. If Brian May calls round, I keep it handy so we can play together. I'll put that one up if it's more to the winning bidder's taste."

Iommi is thrilled with the success of the fund-raising event. "Many thanks to everyone who bid for the auction, it's a great result," says the guitarist. "We'll do our best to get things sent out as soon as we can." Read more here.

