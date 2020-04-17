.

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Charity Auction A Success

Bruce Henne | 04-17-2020

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has raised (approximately $24,000) for Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital by auctioning off items from his personal collection.

Among the items up for bids were a signed Epiphone SG guitar, a Japanese DVD set of "The End: Live In Birmingham" and a Dehumanizer 2CD set, among others.

The BBC reports the rocker's guitar was the big ticket item, selling for £11,300, with other items from the collection bringing in another £8,000 for Iommi's hometown hospital.

"It's a guitar that I use in the studio," says Iommi. "And it's a lefty because I'm left-handed. I'll sign it, too. But I also have a spare right-handed guitar I keep handy for when friends drop in and want to jam. If Brian May calls round, I keep it handy so we can play together. I'll put that one up if it's more to the winning bidder's taste."

Iommi is thrilled with the success of the fund-raising event. "Many thanks to everyone who bid for the auction, it's a great result," says the guitarist. "We'll do our best to get things sent out as soon as we can." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


