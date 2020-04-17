The Black Crowes Stream Live Acoustic Footage

(hennemusic) Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes are streaming newly-released live footage from their recent Brothers Of A Feather tour. Filmed on March 6 during the trek's final date at The Chapel in San Francisco, CA, fans can view a three-song performance that includes "Hotel Illness" from 1992's "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion", "Wiser Time" from 1994's "Amorica", and "The Garden Gate" from 2009's live set, "Before The Frost...Until The Freeze."

The Black Crowes returned to live action last November when they announced their reunion alongside their first shows in six years - including one in New York and one in Los Angeles.

The group - featuring an all-new backing band behind the brothers - are scheduled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", by performing the record in its entirety when they begin a world tour in Austin, TX on June 17. Watch the footage here.

