Kansas Release 'Throwing Mountains' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-18-2020

Kansas

Prog rock veterans Kansas have released a music video for their new single "Throwing Mountains." The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Absence of Presence", which comes out June 26th.

Zak Rizvi had this to say about the track, "'Throwing Mountains' might be one of the heaviest songs KANSAS has ever recorded. At over six minutes long, I like to consider it a bit of a KANSAS mini-epic."

Zak cowrote the track with bandmates Tom Brislin and Phil Ehart. Brislin had this to say, , "It's very straight forward, 'get your confidence going, take on any obstacle, conquer the world' song. It's pretty timely in the world, today."

Billy Greer added, "The song is so much fun to play. The riff is like 'Thunder of the Gods' but dynamic at the same time." Watch the video below:


