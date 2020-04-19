.

Fake Names Share New Song 'First Everlasting'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-19-2020

Fake Names

Punk supergroup Fake Names are streaming a brand new track called "First Everlasting." The song comes from their forthcoming self-titled album, which it set for release on May 8th.

The group features Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish), Dennis Lyxzen (Refused, International Noise Conspiracy, INVSN), and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside).

Lyxzen had this to say about the new single, "It's a more existential song, about taking a look at yourself and accepting the role you've played in your own life.

"It's about growing up and moving forward, and learning from past mistakes and failures." Listen to the track below:


