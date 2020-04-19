Fake Names Share New Song 'First Everlasting'

Punk supergroup Fake Names are streaming a brand new track called "First Everlasting." The song comes from their forthcoming self-titled album, which it set for release on May 8th.
The group features Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Dag Nasty, Bad Religion), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace, One Last Wish), Dennis Lyxzen (Refused, International Noise Conspiracy, INVSN), and Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside).
Lyxzen had this to say about the new single, "It's a more existential song, about taking a look at yourself and accepting the role you've played in your own life.
"It's about growing up and moving forward, and learning from past mistakes and failures." Listen to the track below:
Rolling Stones Unplug For One World Together At Home- Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring- more
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Robertas Semeniukas - Backstage Stories
Singled Out: Witch Taint's Sons Of Satan
Rolling Stones Unplug For One World Together At Home
Eddie Vedder Rocks New Pearl Jam Song For Covid-19 Special
The Used Stream New Track 'Cathedral Bell'
The Story So Far's Kevin Geyer Streams New Same Side Song
Steven Van Zandt Releases Wyldlife's New Album
Woodkid Returning With New Music This Week
Whitesnake's David Coverdale Ponders Retiring Next Year
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick