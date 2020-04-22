Ego Kill Talent Release 'Lifeporn' Video

Ego Kill Talent have released a music video for their new song "Lifeporn". The track comes from the Brazilian rockers' forthcoming sophomore album.
Frontman Jonathan Dorr had this to say about the new single and video, "'Lifeporn' is about the vicarious relationship that most of us have with social media.
"We're literally swallowed by this 'wonder world' of digital profiles, where everybody is 'rich, perfect and happy.' It's like the two sides of a coin. There are two different perspectives but the value is the same: a way to escape from reality.
"I really like this song because it has a cool time-signature on drums and also on the guitar riff, with some Brazilian spice, you know? It definitely is a good song to headbang to!" Watch the video below:
