Ego Kill Talent Recruit System of a Down's John Dolmayan For 'Thousand Nails' New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 12-03-2021

Single art

Ego Kill Talent have premiered their brand new single "Thousand Nails". That track features a special guest appearance from System of a Down's John Dolmayan.

The group had this to say about the meaning of the new track, "'Thousand Nails' is about how much we let ourselves be carried away by our pride — to the point of destroying wonderful works that we built together because we do not consider letting go."

"Thousand Nails" follows the release of the band's new studio album, "The Dance Between Extremes", which hit stores back in March. Stream the new song below:

