.

Ego Kill Talent Launching Acoustic EP Series

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ego Kill Talent cover art

Ego Kill Talent have announced that they will launching a new acoustic EP series with the first one arriving this Friday, July 9th and the band has announces some U.S. festival appearances this fall.

The first of the "Ego Kill Talent: Acoustic" EPs will feature the tracks features "Our Song," "Diamonds & Landmines," and "The Reason." The other two EPs will be released at later dates.

Frontman Jonathan Dorr had the following to say about the band's decision to unplug for the special series, "Playing these songs acoustically is like a way to immerse ourselves in the softness of our music."

The group will be making the live debut in the U.S. this fall when they play the Aftershock festival in Sacramento on October 8th, followed by Welcome To Rockville on November 11th.

Related Stories


Ego Kill Talent Launching Acoustic EP Series

Ego Kill Talent Launching Live on the Flatscreen Virtual Tour

Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call

Ego Kill Talent Release 'Lifeporn' Video

News > Ego Kill Talent

advertisement
Day In Rock

Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more

Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more

Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: Reggae Angels

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

advertisement
Latest News

Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album

Myles Kennedy Announces U.S. Solo Tour

Ego Kill Talent Launching Acoustic EP Series

Patrick Droney Adds Dates To Fall Tour

Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery

Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton Has Died

Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews