.

Ego Kill Talent Launching Live on the Flatscreen Virtual Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 09-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ego Kill Talent Launching Live on the Flatscreen Virtual Tour

Ego Kill Talent have announced that they will be launching a special virtual tour called Live on the Flatscreen that they will be kicking off tomorrow night.

The Live on the Flatscreen tour will launch tomorrow, September 25th at 11pm ET/8pm PT on the band's official YouTube channel and fans will see the members of the band swap instruments during the performance.

The group plans to play five additional dates for the virtual tour. The pandemic forced them to shut down their tour plans including major U.S. and European festivals and a tour with Metallica and Greta Van Fleet, as well as a trek with System of a Down. Watch a teaser video for the virtual tour below:




Related Stories


Ego Kill Talent Launching Live on the Flatscreen Virtual Tour

Singled Out: Ego Kill Talent's The Call

Ego Kill Talent Release 'Lifeporn' Video



More Ego Kill Talent News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Rock National Anthem For Giants Vs Rockies Game- Corey Taylor Releases 'Culture Head' Video- Royal Blood Release Brand New Song 'Trouble's Coming'- Pink Floyd- more

Reviews

The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues

Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981

MorleyView Black Rose Maze

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13

Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

advertisement
Latest News

Metallica Rock National Anthem For Giants Vs Rockies Game

Corey Taylor Releases 'Culture Head' Video

Royal Blood Release Brand New Song 'Trouble's Coming'

Pink Floyd Expand 'Delicate Sound Of Thunder'

The Shins Share First New Song In Over Two And Half Years

Moonspell Announce Intimate Halloween Show

The Cribs Reunite With Sonic Youth Star For New Song

Carrie Underwood Announces Streaming Christmas Special