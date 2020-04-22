Sammy Hagar Shares New Lockdown Session Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar And The Circle can be seen performing a cover of Bob Marley's 1977 classic, "Three Little Birds", in the latest installment of the band's "Lockdown Sessions" series.

It's the group's fourth video from home issued during the coronavirus pandemic, which began with the original jam, "Funky Feng Shui", and versions of The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again" and the 1986 Van Halen classic, "Good Enough."

Hagar and The Circle are currently scheduled to begin a US summer tour in support of their album, "Space Between", on July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL; while original co-headliners Whitesnake were recently forced to cancel their 2020 schedule while David Coverdale awaits the opportunity to have hernia surgery, the Red Rocker says things remain on schedule as far as he is concerned.

"Well, Live Nation says until further notice, they're just leaving things as they are," revealed Hagar on the April 7 edition of Trunk Nation with host Eddie Trunk. "But there's a possibility of it postponing the first leg, and then we'll look at the second leg.

"The good thing about our tour is we're in three legs - we're July, August, September. So if July gets canceled, or postponed, we move it to October, and then we can start in August. We can keep stacking it around. Then we get into the winter, and we'd have to go indoors or something.

"Listen, I'm gonna get out there and play," he added. "Otherwise, I'm gonna go crazy." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





