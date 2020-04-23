Post Malone To Livestream Nirvana Tribute Concert

(hennemusic) Post Malone will host a livestream Nirvana tribute concert from his home this week to raised funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. Set to begin on Friday April 24 at 3pm PT/6pm ET via his YouTube channel, Malone will perform a set of Nirvana hits and fan favorites during the event, which will raise funds for The United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO).

Fans will be able to make donations to the UN Foundation in real time during the livestream event by using the "DONATE" button on the top right-hand side of the screen; Google.org will be matching all donations at a 2:1 rate, up to $5M, with all proceeds going to the UN Foundation. Malone is inviting fans to text him at 817-270-6440 for more information on the tribute show.

The rapper has been actively supporting rockers since his arrival on the scene, including performances with Aerosmith at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Malone recently teamed up with Ozzy Osbourne on "Take What You Want", a single from his "Hollywood's Bleeding" album that also appears as a bonus track on Osbourne's "Ordinary Man" record. Watch the promo video for the livestream here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





