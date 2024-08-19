Post Malone Surprise Releases Expanded 'F-1 Trillion' Album

(Republic) Surprising fans everywhere, Post Malone has shared F-1 Trillion: Long Bed out now via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC in collaboration with Big Loud, an extended version of his just released debut county music album.

Following the release of his long awaited country debut F-1 Trillion, Malone kicked it into overdrive with the extended version of the album that features an additional 9 solo tracks.

F-1 Trillion includes genre royalty such as Dolly Parton, Hank Williams JR., and Tim McGraw as well as a new vanguard of skyrocketing superstars a la Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and more.

He preceded the album with a procession of hits, most recently including "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs. Beyond piling up 27 million Spotify streams, it earned widespread critical acclaim. Rolling Stone proclaimed, "FOLLOWING UP A chart-topping country song with another country banger? Post Malone found the guy for that: Luke Combs." Of the LP, The New York Times applauded how, "Amid tributes to the old-school classics and '90s power country, there's outlaw storytelling with the next-generation bluegrass star Billy Strings and an album-closing daddy-daughter ballad, in which Post imagines his toddler's future wedding."

Meanwhile, Post's record-breaking mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the charts and the conversation. Upon release, it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020." It became Post's sixth #1 and Wallen's second #1. It has clinched the #1 spot on the Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, emerging as "the longest running number one song of 2024." Not to mention, it took flight as "the first single to debut at #1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart and hold the top on each chart for three weeks to follow."

Toppling the Billboard Global 200 chart as well, it has already gathered over 1 billion streams. "I Had Some Help" arrived on the heels of Post and Wallen's landmark sets at Stagecoach Festival 2024 in Indio, CA. On Saturday, Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance. On Sunday, Post joined Wallen on stage for the live debut of "I Had Some Help" in front of the sold out crowd.

Listen to F-1 Trillion: Long Bed here and see the tracklistings below.

F-1 Trillion

1. Wrong Ones [feat. Tim McGraw]

2. Finer Things [feat. Hank Williams, JR.]

3. I Had Some Help [feat. Morgan Wallen]

4. Pour Me A Drink [feat. Blake Shelton]

5. Have The Heart [feat. Dolly Parton]

6. What Don't Belong To Me

7. Goes Without Saying [feat. Brad Paisley]

8. Guy For That [feat. Luke Combs]

9. Nosedive [feat. Lainey Wilson]

10. Losers [feat. Jelly Roll]

11. Devil I've Been [feat. ERNEST]

12. Never Love You Again [feat. Sierra Ferrell]

13. Missin' You Like This [feat. Luke Combs]

14. California Sober [feat. Chris Stapleton]

15. Hide My Gun [feat. HARDY]

16. Right About You

17. M-E-X-I-C-O [feat. Billy Strings]

18. Yours

F-1 Trillion: Long Bed

19. Fallin' In Love

20. Dead At The Honky Tonk

21. Killed A Man

22. Ain't How It Ends

23. Hey Mercedes

24. Go To Hell

25. Two Hearts

26. Who Needs You

27. Back To Texas

