John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family performed a trio of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics during an appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series this week.

The guitarist was joined by sons Tyler and Shane and daughter Kelsy for the home quarantine jam, which opened with Fogerty's 1985 hit, "Centerfield", before rolling out the CCR hits "Down On The Corner", "Long As I Can See The Light" and "Proud Mary."

Launched in 2008, the program features artists performing behind a desk in the NPR offices in Washington, DC; according to NPR, the series "is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit - stripped-down sets, an intimate setting - just a different space." Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





