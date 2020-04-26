John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family performed a trio of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics during an appearance on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series this week.
The guitarist was joined by sons Tyler and Shane and daughter Kelsy for the home quarantine jam, which opened with Fogerty's 1985 hit, "Centerfield", before rolling out the CCR hits "Down On The Corner", "Long As I Can See The Light" and "Proud Mary."
Launched in 2008, the program features artists performing behind a desk in the NPR offices in Washington, DC; according to NPR, the series "is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit - stripped-down sets, an intimate setting - just a different space." Watch the performance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
John Fogerty Plays CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam
John Fogerty And Family Rock CCR Classic In Quarantine Jam
John Fogerty Performs Pair Of CCR Classics At Home
John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics In Home Video Concert Series
John Fogerty Announces Las Vegas Residency
John Fogerty Announces More U.S. Live Dates
John Fogerty Streams Full 1970 CCR Concert At Royal Albert Hall
John Fogerty Streams CCR Classic From 50 Year Trip
John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made- Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert- Blink-182's Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana- more
Rainer Landfermann - Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit
David Hasselhoff - Open Your Eyes
Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Decision Not Made
Foo Fighters Share Video Of Full Iconic Hyde Park Concert
Blink-182's Travis Barker Helps Post Malone Tribute Nirvana
Metallica Headlined Louder Than Life Festival Canceled
Malevolent Creation Announce Lineup Change
Stone Sour Share 'Through Glass'
John Fogerty Rocks CCR Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk
Singled Out: Roger Street Friedman's The Strange Shape Of Love