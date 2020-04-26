.

Stone Sour Share 'Through Glass'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-26-2020

Stone Sour

Stone Sour have shared a demo recording of their hit single "Through Glass". The finished studio version of the song appeared on their 2006 sophomore album "Come What(ever) May".

Guitarist Josh Rand had this to say about the demo, "In 2005, Corey recorded 4 acoustic songs at Shawn's place. 'Through Glass' was the only song out of the four that ended up on 'Come What(ever) May'.

"It went to number 1 on Billboard's Hot Mainstream Rock charts and stayed there for 8 weeks. It peaked at number 2 on the Alternative charts and even crossed over to the Billboards Hot 100 back in 2006." Check out the demo below:


