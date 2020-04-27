Within Temptation To Livestream Historic Show

Within Temptation have announced that they will be doing a special online livestream via multiple platforms this week of their history Ahoy Arena show.
The February 7, 2008 concert featured the band's very first live performance with an orchestra. They were joined by Metropole Orchestra (led by Jules Buckley) and a 20-voice classical choir.
Other special guests at the historic show included Mina Caputo (Life of Agony), Anneke van Giersbergen (The Gathering), and George Oosthoek (Orphanage).
The DVD release of the show, entitled "Black Symphony", topped the charts across the world upon its release and now fans will be able to stream the concert this Thursday, April 30th on the band's Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch channels. The various timezones for the livestream are below:
8:30PM CEST (Europe)
7:30PM BST (UK)
9:30PM MSK (Moscow + Finland)
11:30AM PDT (Los Angeles)
1:30PM CDT (Mexico City)
2:30PM EDT (New York City)
03:30PM BRT (Brazil)
The band's YouTube channel can be found here.
