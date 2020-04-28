Nervosa Guitarist Vows To Continue Band After Losing Members

Nervosa Guitarist Prika Amaral promised fans that the band will continue following the departure of bassist and vocalist Fernanda Lira and drummer Luana Dametto.

Amaral told fans, "Despite all the rumours Nervosa will continue! Fernanda and Luana are no longer part of Nervosa, they decided to leave the band.

"There are many reasons and each one of us has their own but since 2 years Nervosa has not been the same and we were all trying to keep the band alive, each of us doing their best, without exceptions. We want to give the best to our fans and that is simply not possible anymore!

"Nervosa would like to thank everybody that were a part of the band for the dedication and wishes the best of luck! Please stay tuned, the new members and many other news will be announced soon! Thanks for all the support!"





