Singled Out: Moon Fever's Casanova

Hollywood based rockers Moon Fever recently released their new single "Casanova" and to celebrate Cody Jasper tells us about the track. Here is the story:
"Casanova' came out of a riff Mitch (Micoley) had been hanging onto for a while. We were doing the usual - sitting in that tiny studio apartment of ours in North Hollywood, that's next to a scrap yard. We were working out tunes for the first Moon Fever album. Usually when I write a song, the first thing I'm looking for is the vibe. I generally know where to go lyrically and feeling-wise once I hear the music and get the sense of emotionally what those chords strung in that pattern and at that tempo do to me. "Casanova" felt sexy and angry at the same time, if that makes sense."
He continues "It's more or less a story of a guy who is into a girl, a girl that teases him.... they may have slept together a few times, etc. But one of them is getting more serious. The girl does things to make the guy jealous and vice versa. She thinks he's a Casanova, but he also sees her doing the same thing back to him. But at the end of the day, the guy is just saying "Yea, we aren't serious... and I don't care at the moment to take it there either: You do you and I'll do me. But in the meantime - Come back over and "take another piece of my heart". You know how girls always try to get guys' attention by making them jealous? That's pretty much this song in a nutshell. "
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
