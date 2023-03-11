Moon Fever Has 'Nothing Left To Lose' With New Single And Video

(Trendsetter) Moon Fever have unveiled the video for their latest single "Nothing Left To Lose" ahead of a nationwide tour that kicks off this week in Charlotte, NC.
Seattle rockers, Moon Fever, have created a high-energy, rock and roll sound that is influenced by the great stadium bands of past generations - with a current, modern vibe. The active rock outfit consists of Triston Bracht (vocals), Mitch Micoley (guitar), Dave Orton (bass), and Troy Wageman (drums). Moon Fever is a band that seamlessly combines classic rock influence with screaming guitars and modern vocals that packs a dynamic punch.
The band is hitting the road again supporting Adelita's Way and Otherwise starting this week. Opening act Above Snakes rounds out the bill as well, full itinerary listed below.
Date - City - - Venue
Fri Mar 10 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
Sat Mar 11 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards
Mon Mar 13 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
Tue Mar 14 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord
Wed Mar 15 - Avondale Estates, GA - 37 Main Avondale Estates
Thurs Mar 16 - Fruitland Park, FL - Throwdown at the Campground Festival
Fri Mar 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA
Mon Mar 20 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette's Music Room
Wed Mar 22 - Springfield, MO - Kiss Bar
Fri Mar 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Sat Mar 25 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge & Stage
Sun Mar 26 - Dallas, TX - Trees
Wed Mar 29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
Thurs Mar 30 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social
Fri Mar 31 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln
Sat Apr 1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
Fri Apr 28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
Sat Apr 29 - Omaha, NE - Barnato
Sun Apr 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre
Wed May 3 - Racine, WI - Route 20
Thurs May 4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Fri May 5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
Sat May 6 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
Tue May 9 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon
Wed May 10 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
Thurs May 11 - Hermon, ME - The Morgan Hill Event Center
Fri May 12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
Sat May 13 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Tue May 16 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
Wed May 17 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern
Thurs May 18 - Sault Ste Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino Dreamaker
Fri May 19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note
Sat May 20 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room
Sun May 21 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre
Wed May 24 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center
Fri May 26 - Beaver Dam, WI - Stormy's Music Venue
Sat May 27 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre
