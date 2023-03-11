Moon Fever Has 'Nothing Left To Lose' With New Single And Video

Promo photo

(Trendsetter) Moon Fever have unveiled the video for their latest single "Nothing Left To Lose" ahead of a nationwide tour that kicks off this week in Charlotte, NC.

Seattle rockers, Moon Fever, have created a high-energy, rock and roll sound that is influenced by the great stadium bands of past generations - with a current, modern vibe. The active rock outfit consists of Triston Bracht (vocals), Mitch Micoley (guitar), Dave Orton (bass), and Troy Wageman (drums). Moon Fever is a band that seamlessly combines classic rock influence with screaming guitars and modern vocals that packs a dynamic punch.

The band is hitting the road again supporting Adelita's Way and Otherwise starting this week. Opening act Above Snakes rounds out the bill as well, full itinerary listed below.

Date - City - - Venue

Fri Mar 10 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

Sat Mar 11 - Winchester, VA - Blue Fox Billiards

Mon Mar 13 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Tue Mar 14 - Knoxville, TN - Open Chord

Wed Mar 15 - Avondale Estates, GA - 37 Main Avondale Estates

Thurs Mar 16 - Fruitland Park, FL - Throwdown at the Campground Festival

Fri Mar 17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Mon Mar 20 - Memphis, TN - Lafayette's Music Room

Wed Mar 22 - Springfield, MO - Kiss Bar

Fri Mar 24 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Sat Mar 25 - Austin, TX - The Far Out Lounge & Stage

Sun Mar 26 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Wed Mar 29 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

Thurs Mar 30 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social

Fri Mar 31 - Cheyenne, WY - The Lincoln

Sat Apr 1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Fri Apr 28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

Sat Apr 29 - Omaha, NE - Barnato

Sun Apr 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B @ Skyway Theatre

Wed May 3 - Racine, WI - Route 20

Thurs May 4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Fri May 5 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

Sat May 6 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

Tue May 9 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon

Wed May 10 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Thurs May 11 - Hermon, ME - The Morgan Hill Event Center

Fri May 12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

Sat May 13 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Tue May 16 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

Wed May 17 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester Music Tavern

Thurs May 18 - Sault Ste Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino Dreamaker

Fri May 19 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Sat May 20 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

Sun May 21 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Wed May 24 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

Fri May 26 - Beaver Dam, WI - Stormy's Music Venue

Sat May 27 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre

