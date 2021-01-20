Singled Out: Moon Fever's Cocaine

Single art courtesy NMP PR

Los Angeles rockers Moon Fever recently released their latest single "Cocaine" and to celebrate we have asked lead singer Cody Jasper and guitarist Mitch Micoley to tell us about the track and video. Here is the story:

Cody on the track: "Cocaine" is a song about what you think it is about. As a rock band living in Los Angeles, we've had some wild times and crazy stories to tell. Some good, some bad...So we decided as a band we needed that trusty old party Rock song on the album. We all know the lie cocaine tells you. This song is about that devil on your shoulder [who is] trying to convince you to come into the city 'like a hurricane ready to blow' - this song is an anthem about playin' hard and livin' fast."

Mitch on the video shoot: "We filmed the 'Cocaine' video at Bomb City and Dollhouse in Amarillo, TX. We had a couple of hectic days, running back and forth to set up and shoot at each location, but it was fun. We just got to be ourselves and rock out, and our director Jason Blankenship of Bad Cloud Media did a great job of capturing the energy in the moment."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below, or stream via your favorite servicehere

