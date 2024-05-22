Moon Fever Announce Summer Dates With Drowning Pool, and A Killer's Confession

(PFA) On the heels of two blistering performances at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple this month, Moon Fever will continue to take their uncompromising brand of rock on the road this summer.
The band has some previously announced shows and just landed a bunch of new dates performing with Drowning Pool and A Killer's Confession. The band has made a name for themselves with their unforgettable live shows opening for the likes of Steel Panther and Goodbye June this year.
Recently, Moon Fever released the rollicking single "Forever Sleep," which has climbed up to No. 35 with a bullet this week on the Mediabase Active Rock chart. "Forever Sleep" is another example of why Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums] are one of the hottest new acts to come out of Seattle.
6/8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory* (Rock 94 ½ Presents The Return of 'Too Broke to Rock')
6/11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon* (Rock 99.9 KISW Presents Adelita's Way)
7/5 - Abate, IA - 40th Annual Freedom Rally Festival*
7/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's
7/14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
7/15 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
7/16 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
7/18 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
7/23 - Springfield, MO - Regency Live
7/24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
7/25 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
7/26 - Omaha, NE - Barnatos
*No Drowning Pool or A Killer's Confession
