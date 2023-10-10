.

Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

10/10/2023 03:53 PM EDT

Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

(OMG) Atlanta-based hard rock band Pistols At Dawn announced they will be hitting the road this fall with Moon Fever on the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour. The tour will kick off October 26th in Nashville, TN at The Eight Room.

The band released their latest single "FLY" (Radio Edit) to radio. The single is at #39 on MEDIABASE and #37 on BILLBOARD this week! In addition the band announced a UK Tour with FOZZY in February 2024!

The single debuted on the SMR Active Rock Radio Charts at NUMBER 1 in TOP ADDS and NUMBER TWO in GREATEST GAINERS in it's FIRST WEEK! The single was the #3 Most Added (behind Metallica & Daughtry) on the Mediabase Active Rock Charts and the 2nd most added on the Billboard Rock Chart. "Fly" (Radio Edit) is from the band's debut album Ascension that came out on Megaforce Records/MRI Entertainment in 2022.

10/26/2023  Nashville, TN The Eight Room            

10/28/2023  Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

10/29/2023  Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans       

10/31/2023  Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

11/2/2023   Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

11/4/2023   Providence, RI - Fete Lounge

11/6/2023 Rochester, NY - Photo City

11/7/2023   Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe             

11/9/2023   Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Live

11/10/2023  Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

11/11/2023  Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

11/12/2023  Minneapolis MN - Turf Club

11/16/2023  Billings, MT - Pub Station (Taproom)

11/17/2023  Great Falls MT - The Newberry

