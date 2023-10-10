Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

(OMG) Atlanta-based hard rock band Pistols At Dawn announced they will be hitting the road this fall with Moon Fever on the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour. The tour will kick off October 26th in Nashville, TN at The Eight Room.

The band released their latest single "FLY" (Radio Edit) to radio. The single is at #39 on MEDIABASE and #37 on BILLBOARD this week! In addition the band announced a UK Tour with FOZZY in February 2024!

The single debuted on the SMR Active Rock Radio Charts at NUMBER 1 in TOP ADDS and NUMBER TWO in GREATEST GAINERS in it's FIRST WEEK! The single was the #3 Most Added (behind Metallica & Daughtry) on the Mediabase Active Rock Charts and the 2nd most added on the Billboard Rock Chart. "Fly" (Radio Edit) is from the band's debut album Ascension that came out on Megaforce Records/MRI Entertainment in 2022.

10/26/2023 Nashville, TN The Eight Room

10/28/2023 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

10/29/2023 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

10/31/2023 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

11/2/2023 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

11/4/2023 Providence, RI - Fete Lounge

11/6/2023 Rochester, NY - Photo City

11/7/2023 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

11/9/2023 Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Live

11/10/2023 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

11/11/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

11/12/2023 Minneapolis MN - Turf Club

11/16/2023 Billings, MT - Pub Station (Taproom)

11/17/2023 Great Falls MT - The Newberry

Related Stories

Pistols At Dawn Release New Single 'Fly'

Pistols At Dawn Announce Dates With Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy

Pistols At Dawn Premiere 'Fly' Video

Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video

More Pistols at Dawn News