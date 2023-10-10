Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

(OMG) Atlanta-based hard rock band Pistols At Dawn announced they will be hitting the road this fall with Moon Fever on the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour. The tour will kick off October 26th in Nashville, TN at The Eight Room.
The band released their latest single "FLY" (Radio Edit) to radio. The single is at #39 on MEDIABASE and #37 on BILLBOARD this week! In addition the band announced a UK Tour with FOZZY in February 2024!
The single debuted on the SMR Active Rock Radio Charts at NUMBER 1 in TOP ADDS and NUMBER TWO in GREATEST GAINERS in it's FIRST WEEK! The single was the #3 Most Added (behind Metallica & Daughtry) on the Mediabase Active Rock Charts and the 2nd most added on the Billboard Rock Chart. "Fly" (Radio Edit) is from the band's debut album Ascension that came out on Megaforce Records/MRI Entertainment in 2022.
10/26/2023 Nashville, TN The Eight Room
10/28/2023 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
10/29/2023 Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
10/31/2023 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's
11/2/2023 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
11/4/2023 Providence, RI - Fete Lounge
11/6/2023 Rochester, NY - Photo City
11/7/2023 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
11/9/2023 Lincoln, NE - Cosmic Eye Live
11/10/2023 Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
11/11/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar
11/12/2023 Minneapolis MN - Turf Club
11/16/2023 Billings, MT - Pub Station (Taproom)
11/17/2023 Great Falls MT - The Newberry
Pistols At Dawn Release New Single 'Fly'
Pistols At Dawn Announce Dates With Ugly Kid Joe and Fozzy
Pistols At Dawn Premiere 'Fly' Video
Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video
Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more
AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only
Paul McCartney's Iconic 1972 Wings Tour Bus Heads To Julien's Auctions
Bad Suns Deliver 'Astral Plans'
Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue
Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever
Ligature Marks Unleash 'Edge Of An Echo' Video
Youth Fountain Share 'Identical Days' Visualizer
END Recruit Heriot's Debbie Gough For 'Thaw' Video