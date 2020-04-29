John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics On Late Night TV

(hennemusic) John Fogerty and his family performed a pair of Creedence Clearwater Revival classics on CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The guitarist was joined in his home studio by sons Tyler and Shane and daughter Kelsy for 1970's "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?", while 1969's "Fortunate Son" was recorded as an online bonus track.
Released as the lead single from the California band's sixth album, "Pendulum", "Have You Ever Seen The Rain?" peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 while the project reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Alongside "Down On The Corner", "Fortunate Son" was issued as a double-sided single from the California band's fourth album, "Willie And The Poor Boys"; the tune reached No. 3 on the US charts while the project went on to sell more than a million copies in the country. here.
