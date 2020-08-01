.

Brian Fallon Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 08-01-2020

Brian Fallon

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has announced rescheduled tour dates that will be taking place next year in support of his new solo album "Local Honey".

Fallon will be kicking the tour off on April 24th in Holyoke, MA at Gateway City Arts and will conclude the trek with a two night stand at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, NJ on June 15th and 16th.

He had this to say, "I'm happy to announce that I've been able to reschedule my 2021 tour dates for next year. And stay tuned for additional shows to be announced in the not-so-distant future. I'm looking forward to seeing you all soon, stay safe!" See the dates below:

US TOUR 2021

APRIL
24 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts
25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre
30 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

MAY
1 - New York, NY - Town Hall Theatre
2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
29 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
30 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

JUNE
3 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
4 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
5 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
7 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
8 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre
9 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
11 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
15 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center
16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER
UK/EUROPE TOUR 2021

NOVEMBER
9 - Cologne, GER - Carlswerk Victoria
10 - Frankfurt, GER - Batschkap
11 - Hamburg, GER - Docks
12 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega
13 - Stockholm, SWE - Debaser Strand
14 - Gothenburg, SWE - Pustervik
16 - Berlin, GER - Huxley's
17 - Wien, AT - Arena
18 - Nurnberg, GER - Loewensaal
19 - Stuttgart, GER - Longhorn
20 - Zurich, CH - Komplex XS
21 - Munich, GER - Muffathalle
23 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
25 - Barcelona, SP - LA 2
26 - Madrid, SP - Mon Live
27 - Valencia, SP - Loco Club
29 - Paris, FR - Backstage
30 - Antwerp, BEL - Trix Club

DECEMBER
1 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg
3 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
4 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy
10 - Birmingham, UK - Institute
11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire


