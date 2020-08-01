Brian Fallon Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon has announced rescheduled tour dates that will be taking place next year in support of his new solo album "Local Honey".

Fallon will be kicking the tour off on April 24th in Holyoke, MA at Gateway City Arts and will conclude the trek with a two night stand at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank, NJ on June 15th and 16th.

He had this to say, "I'm happy to announce that I've been able to reschedule my 2021 tour dates for next year. And stay tuned for additional shows to be announced in the not-so-distant future. I'm looking forward to seeing you all soon, stay safe!" See the dates below:

US TOUR 2021



APRIL

24 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts

25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

27 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

30 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre



MAY

1 - New York, NY - Town Hall Theatre

2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

29 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater

30 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater



JUNE

3 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

4 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

5 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Neighborhood Theatre

9 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

11 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

12 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

15 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center

BRIAN FALLON AND THE HOWLING WEATHER

UK/EUROPE TOUR 2021



NOVEMBER

9 - Cologne, GER - Carlswerk Victoria

10 - Frankfurt, GER - Batschkap

11 - Hamburg, GER - Docks

12 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega

13 - Stockholm, SWE - Debaser Strand

14 - Gothenburg, SWE - Pustervik

16 - Berlin, GER - Huxley's

17 - Wien, AT - Arena

18 - Nurnberg, GER - Loewensaal

19 - Stuttgart, GER - Longhorn

20 - Zurich, CH - Komplex XS

21 - Munich, GER - Muffathalle

23 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia

25 - Barcelona, SP - LA 2

26 - Madrid, SP - Mon Live

27 - Valencia, SP - Loco Club

29 - Paris, FR - Backstage

30 - Antwerp, BEL - Trix Club



DECEMBER

1 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg

3 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

4 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Birmingham, UK - Institute

11 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire





