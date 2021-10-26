.

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tour poster

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon has announced that he will be launching a North American tour with his longtime live band, The Howling Weather, early next year.

The trek will feature 37 stops and is set to kick off at The State Theatre in Portland, ME on January 11th and will wrap up on March 4th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center For The Arts.

Support on the trek will come from The Dirty Nil from January 11th through February 16th, Worriers from January 11th through March 4th, and Hurry from February 18th through March 4th.

After taking a few weeks off, Brian will head across the pond for a tour of Europe and the UK that will feature special guests Chris Farren and Jesse. See all of the dates below:

North American Tour Dates


1/11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
1/12 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts
1/14 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
1/15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
1/16 - Buffalo, NY - Babeville/Asbury Hall
1/18 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
1/19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
1/21 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
1/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre
1/23 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
1/25 - Chicago, IL - Park West
1/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
1/28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
1/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
1/31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
2/1 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
2/2 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
2/4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
2/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
2/6 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
2/8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
2/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
2/11- Austin, TX - Mohawk
2/12 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater
2/13 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
2/15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven Stage
2/16 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
2/18 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge/Cannery Ballroom
2/19 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
2/20 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
2/22 - New York, NY - Town Hall
2/25 - Boston, MA - Royale
2/26 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
3/1 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
3/2 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
3/4 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts

European/UK Tour Dates


4/26 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp
4/27 - Hamburg, DE - Edel-Optics.de Arena
4/28 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
4/29 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand (SOLD OUT)
4/30 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)

MAY 2022
5/2 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)
5/3 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys
5/4 - Vienna, AT - Ottakringer Brauerei
5/5 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn
5/6 - Munich, DE - Neue Theaterfabrik
5/7 - Nuremberg, DE - Löwensaal
5/8 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia
5/10 - Zürich, CH - Komplex 457
5/12 - Barcelona, SP - Sala Apolo - La 2
5/13 - Madrid, SP - Ochoymedio
5/14 - Cascante, SP - Estaciones Sonoras
5/16 - Paris, FR - Backstage
5/17 - Antwerp, BE - Trix Club
5/18 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
5/20 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront
5/21 - Manchester, UK - Academy
5/22 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy
5/24 - Glasgow, NI - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
5/25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
5/26 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)
5/27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
5/28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

Related Stories


The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

Brian Fallon Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

Brian Fallon Releases '21 Days' Video

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Shares New Song

News > Brian Fallon

advertisement
Day In Rock

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched- Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'- Bruce Springsteen Unplugs- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Tattoo You' Rarities- Metallica and Billy Joel To Rock Vegas- Red Fang Host Their Own Funeral- The Pretty Reckless- more

Slash Discusses Guns N' Roses Writing New Music- Led Zeppelin Share 'Ramble On' Reunion Performance Video- KISS Stream Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo- more

Slash Announces North American Headline Tour- Trivium Reschedule Fall Tour Due To Covid Restrictions- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: 6 Spooky Halloween Events Coming to Tulsa

Caught In The Act: KISS End Of The Road Tour Chicago

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer's 'Burn Together' Feat. Geoff Tate

Celebrity Warship Culture - Recreational Everything

CHAMEL3ON - The Mandala Effect

advertisement
Latest News

Led Zeppelin IV 50th Anniversary Video Series Launched

Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'

Bruce Springsteen Unplugs For Classic Song On The Late Show

Genesis Add New Leg To Reunion Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

Lit Deliver New Single 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'

The Immediate Family To Perform With Carole King At Rock Hall Induction