The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon has announced that he will be launching a North American tour with his longtime live band, The Howling Weather, early next year.
The trek will feature 37 stops and is set to kick off at The State Theatre in Portland, ME on January 11th and will wrap up on March 4th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center For The Arts.
Support on the trek will come from The Dirty Nil from January 11th through February 16th, Worriers from January 11th through March 4th, and Hurry from February 18th through March 4th.
After taking a few weeks off, Brian will head across the pond for a tour of Europe and the UK that will feature special guests Chris Farren and Jesse. See all of the dates below:
