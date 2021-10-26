The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Announces North American Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon has announced that he will be launching a North American tour with his longtime live band, The Howling Weather, early next year.

The trek will feature 37 stops and is set to kick off at The State Theatre in Portland, ME on January 11th and will wrap up on March 4th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center For The Arts.

Support on the trek will come from The Dirty Nil from January 11th through February 16th, Worriers from January 11th through March 4th, and Hurry from February 18th through March 4th.

After taking a few weeks off, Brian will head across the pond for a tour of Europe and the UK that will feature special guests Chris Farren and Jesse. See all of the dates below:

North American Tour Dates

1/11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre1/12 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts1/14 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral1/15 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall1/16 - Buffalo, NY - Babeville/Asbury Hall1/18 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall1/19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues1/21 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall1/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe at Old National Centre1/23 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall1/25 - Chicago, IL - Park West1/26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater1/28 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall1/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall1/31 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre2/1 - Seattle, WA - Showbox2/2 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre2/4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades2/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore2/6 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern2/8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre2/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom2/11- Austin, TX - Mohawk2/12 - Dallas, TX - Kessler Theater2/13 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater2/15 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Heaven Stage2/16 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall2/18 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge/Cannery Ballroom2/19 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre2/20 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre2/22 - New York, NY - Town Hall2/25 - Boston, MA - Royale2/26 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer3/1 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre3/2 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre3/4 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For The Arts

European/UK Tour Dates

4/26 - Frankfurt, DE - Batschkapp4/27 - Hamburg, DE - Edel-Optics.de Arena4/28 - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik4/29 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser Strand (SOLD OUT)4/30 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega (SOLD OUT)MAY 20225/2 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)5/3 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys5/4 - Vienna, AT - Ottakringer Brauerei5/5 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn5/6 - Munich, DE - Neue Theaterfabrik5/7 - Nuremberg, DE - Löwensaal5/8 - Milan, IT - Circolo Magnolia5/10 - Zürich, CH - Komplex 4575/12 - Barcelona, SP - Sala Apolo - La 25/13 - Madrid, SP - Ochoymedio5/14 - Cascante, SP - Estaciones Sonoras5/16 - Paris, FR - Backstage5/17 - Antwerp, BE - Trix Club5/18 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg5/20 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront5/21 - Manchester, UK - Academy5/22 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy5/24 - Glasgow, NI - SWG3 (SOLD OUT)5/25 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy5/26 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (SOLD OUT)5/27 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute5/28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

