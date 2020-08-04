Sammy Hagar To Play First Pandemic-Era Concert

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar has announced plans to play his first pandemic-era concert next month at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, OH.

According to Rolling Stone, Hagar and the Circle will headline the Rockin' Fore The Kids event at the venue on September 18, with all funds raised going to benefit the cancer-fighting efforts of Akron's Children's Hospital, MusiCares and local food banks.

The show will also feature the Ohio Weather Band, country music duo Brother Trouble and Ira Dean along with sports figures Jim McMahon, Bret Saberhagen, Larry Johnson and Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini.

According to a press release, the event will "be produced according to all COVID-19 guidelines"; all attendees will be required to fill out a questionnaire and have their temperature taken. While masks are required to enter the Rock Hall, they are not mandatory at the outdoor plaza, where the capacity will be limited to 1,000 guests.

Hagar and The Circle cancelled a planned three-month summer US tour due to the global health crisis as part of a trek in support of their debut studio record, "Space Between." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen

Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars

Sammy Hagar Pays Tribute To Charlie Daniels

Sammy Hagar Clarifies Covid-19 Pandemic Comments

Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Video

Sammy Hagar Rocks Tribute To Little Richard

Sammy Hagar Rules Out Doing A Farewell Tour

Sammy Hagar Says He Is 'Not Locking Down Anymore'

Sammy Hagar Shares Live Video For Van Halen Classic

More Sammy Hagar News



