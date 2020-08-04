The Rolling Stones Preview 'Scarlet' Video

The Rolling Stones have shared a preview trailer for their new music video for their new song "Scarlet", ahead of the clips official premiere this Thursday.

The legendary band will be releasing the video on August 6th at 7pm BST / 11am PST August 6th and it will feature a special introduction from frontman Mick Jagger and video's star Paul Mescal.

The song is a previously unreleased track that features Led Zeppelin icon Jimmy Page as well as Rick Grech and will be included on the special "Goat Heads Soup" reissues that will be hitting stores on September 4th.

Watch the trailer here and watch the video premiere below (once available):





