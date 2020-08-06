Queen Releasing Limited Edition Lockdown Single For Covid-19 Relief

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that will be releasing limited edition CD and 7" vinyl versions of their lockdown hit "You Are The Champions".
The band released the lockdown video of the revised version of their classic hit in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown and will be releasing the new limited editions (3000 copies only) on August 21st via their online store with proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Brian May aid of original release of the lockdown track, "It seems to me we should dedicate this one to all the front-line soldiers fighting for Humanity against the insurgent coronavirus. Just like our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents who fought for us in two world wars, those brave warriors in the front line are our new CHAMPIONS. That means the doctors, nurses, cleaners, porters, drivers, tea-ladies and gentlemen, and all who are quietly risking their lives daily to save the lives of our kin. CHAMPIONS ALL!!!"
Roger Taylor said, "As a father with a daughter in the front line, I am ultra-aware of the vital work they are doing daily to save us and our society. Their bravery and sacrifice must not be prejudiced by anything less than a one hundred per cent effort by our governments to protect them. They are precious to us all and they are truly our champions."
Adam Lambert added, "It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance. Thank you for keeping us safe, we are in awe of your bravery and strength." Watch the video below:
