John Fogerty Cancels Las Vegas Residency Shows

(hennemusic) John Fogerty has canceled dates for his planned fall residency at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The nine-show run at the Encore Theater in November was set to mark the final dates of the rocker's extensive "My 50 Year Trip" tour, which he launched last year while marking the anniversary of Creedence Clearwater Revival's milestone performance at Woodstock.

"For the safety of all," says the rocker, "we are regretfully canceling our upcoming shows @ Wynn Las Vegas. John Fogerty's 50 Year Trip will be chooglin' again soon."

Last fall, Fogerty released "50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks"; recorded in 2019 at Red Rock Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO , the project captures the guitarist in concert on his anniversary tour with a setlist that mixes solo hits with CCR classics. Check out a video from the release here.

