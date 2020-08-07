Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have released the first in a series of "fan signs" videos for their latest single, "Sign Of Hope." The clip was put together after the band recently asked fans to submit images of themselves sharing positive messages and images during the global health crisis.
"It's really touching to see that so many fans have wanted to be part of this project...great stuff," says The Scorpions. "This is the first of many 'Signs Of Hope' Fans Sign videos to get all your photos in. Thank you for all of your support on this song. All proceeds donated to MusiCares."
The tune was first used in late spring as the group continue work on new music. "We are working on lot's of Hard'n Heavy Rockers for our new album these days," adds the band, "but because of the dramatic COVID-19 pandemic, we want to give you a little 'Sign Of Hope" that came straight from the heart in troubled times... stay healthy and safe... we love you." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
