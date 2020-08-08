Sabaton Release 'The Attack Of The Dead Men' Video

Sabaton have released a music video for their song "The Attack Of The Dead Men". The track comes from their latest studio album "The Great War".

their global assault in support of their latest album, The Great War, with a new video clip of the album track, "The Attack Of The Dead Men".

Par Sundstrom had this to say, "The video features Sabaton wearing gas masks while performing 'The Attack Of The Dead Men' during our latest European tour.

"Little could we imagine that today a huge amount of the world's population would wear masks daily thanks to this f***ing virus that has paralyzed our beloved metal community.

"We miss doing this, we miss you... no livestream can ever replace the feeling of being in the audience for a metal concert." Watch the video below:





