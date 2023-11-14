Judas Priest Announce Invincible Shield Tour

(Live Nation) Judas Priest have announced their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over the U.S.A. this spring with 14 shows. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 18 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT making stops in Reading, PA; Boston, MA; Rosemont, IL; Washington, DC and more before wrapping up in Syracuse, NY at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on May 22.
Also, on Friday 17th November JUDAS PRIEST will release 'Trial By Fire' the second song from their highly-anticipated new album Invincible Shield after the acclaimed lead single 'Panic Attack'.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, November 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.
JUDAS PRIEST: INVINCIBLE SHIELD TOUR DATES:
Thu Apr 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri Apr 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Apr 21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Wed Apr 24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
Thu Apr 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Apr 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*
Sun Apr 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River
Wed May 01 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
Thu May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sat May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*
Sun May 05 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park
Tue May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*
Thu May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^
Sat May 11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*
Tue May 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Fri May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*
Sun May 19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Tue May 21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Wed May 22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
*Not a Live Nation Date
^Festival Performance
