Sabaton Get Animated For The Red Baron Video

Sabaton have release an animated video for their song "The Red Baron", which tells the story of Manfred Albrecht Freiherr von Richthofen, who inspired the song.
The track comes from the band's 2019 album, "The Great War" and the band had this to say about the video, : "We've joined forces with our friends at Yarnhub to bring you this animated story video for our song, 'The Red Baron'.
"Manfred von Richthofen, a fighter pilot for the German Air Force, was considered the ace-of-aces and is a symbol of World War I. Watch the video now and find out more about the story behind our song." Watch the video below:
