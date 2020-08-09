.

The Avett Brothers To Livestream Charlotte Motor Speedway Performance

Michael Angulia | 08-09-2020

The Avett Brothers have announced that they will be streaming their performance from the legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway later this month via the digital platform nugs.net.

The pay-per-view live stream will feature the band performing on the backstretch of the Speedway track to a sold-out number of socially-distanced cars on August 29th at 8:30PM ET. The stream will be available on demand for 48 hours.

Brad Serling, nugs.net Founder and CEO, had this to say, "The Avett Brothers are the real deal. They have been on the top of our wish list of touring musicians to work with for a long, long time. I think our network of like-minded live music fans are going to love the opportunity to tune in live to this performance as much as we will. I am so thankful that we are able to play a part in sharing this incredibly cool event the Avett Brothers are putting on at Charlotte Motor Speedway." Fans can preorder tickets here.


