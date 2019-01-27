The Avett Brothers Announce North American Tour Dates

The Avett Brothers have followed up the release of a new track last month by revealing dates for a North American headline tour this summer.

The new tour dates follow the band's release of the track called "Trouble Letting Go" (stream it here, which followed their previous song "Roses and Sacrifice".

They plan to release more new music this year and will be hitting the road on July 3rd Bonner Springs, KS at the Providence Amphitheater. See all of the announced dates below:

New Tour Dates:

July 3 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Amphitheater*

July 9 West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre*

July 12 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox

July 13 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox

August 10 Seattle, WA The Gorge^

August 11 Salem, OR LB Day Amp*

August 13 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater*

August 16 Berkely, CA The Greek Theatre*

August 17 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre*

August 18 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre*

August 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre*

August 23 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre*

August 24 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

September 20 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

September 21 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino^ (SOLD OUT)

*w/Lake Street Dive

^w/Lake Street Dive & Trampled by Turtles





Manchester Orchestra Cover The Avett Brothers Hit

More The Avett Brothers News

