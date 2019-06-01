The Avett Brothers' At The Beach Returning Next Year

The Avett Brothers have announced that they will be hosting their third At The Beach tropical music vacation next year at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

The event will span four nights, February 27th through March 2nd, 2020 and will feature three full shows from The Avett Brothers. It will also feature performance from Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Emmylou Harris, Shakey Graves, Dawes, Trampled by Turtles, The Wood Brothers, Mandolin Orange, plus Langhorne Slim and The Lost At Last Band and solo performances by Valerie June, Sierra Ferrell, and Jim Avett.

Seth Avett had this to sya, "The At The Beach experience is naturally growing to become one of the most enjoyable performance scenarios we and our fans are blessed to take part in.

"It's an event where the joyful spirit of the surroundings actually begins to match the celebration within the souls in attendance. For those interested in our music, it is vacation at its most memorable." Find more details here.





