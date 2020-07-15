The Avett Brothers Announce Drive-In Concert

The Avett Brothers have announced that they will be returning to live action with a special drive-in concert at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on August 29th.

The band will be taking the stage to celebrate the release of their new album, "The Third Gleam," which is scheduled to hit stores the day before the special event (August 28th.)

According to the announcement, tickets will be sold per car and will be available for pre-sale on Thursday, July 16, with tickets opening up to the general public on Friday, July 17." Find more details here.





