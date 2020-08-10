Neal Morse Releases 'Seemingly Sincere' Video

Neal Morse have released a music video for his new single "Seemingly Sincere". The track comes from his forthcoming concept album, "Sola Gratia", which is due on September 11th.
He had this to say, "Seemingly Sincere is one of the last songs I wrote for Sola Gratia. Having a song about the stoning of Stephen seemed appropriate and when I started writing it, I immediately felt the drama and intensity.
"I wasn't really expecting for it to have a really long instrumental section with keyboard and drum solos, but that actually turned into one of my favorite parts of the album.
"I think Christian Rios has done amazingly well on this video as it is so difficult to create good music videos remotely during Covid. I think he did a fabulous job and I hope you all enjoy it." Watch the video below:
