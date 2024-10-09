Neal Morse & The Resonance Share New Single 'Thief'

Neal Morse & The Resonance have shared their new single "Thief", which is the second taste of the new group's forthcoming debut album, "No Hill For A Climber" that is set to be released on November 8th.
Morse had this to say about the new single, "Thief had an interesting writing process. I woke up from a very deep afternoon nap with this idea of people singing 'thief' in these high voices and then saying stuff in between. It was really weird. But I thought it might be cool.
"So I wrote the beginning part and then had no idea where to go. I phoned Chris Riley who lives close by and he came over and he had the idea to put in the kind of evil sounding middle section.
"The drum beat has a kind of hip-hop feel which was not my idea at all. I had written it with a swing feel, and when Joe Ganzelli came in to do a drum track on it, that was his idea! I think it really makes the song special and different. Neal Morse with a hip-hop feel? Love it!"
According to the announcement, "Neal Morse & The Resonance is the new band from Neal Morse (Transatlantic, Flying Colors) and a brand new set of young musicians from his local Tennessee area, who brought with them a sense of newness and immediacy."
Dream Theater icon Mike Portnoy said of the forthcoming record, "Awesome album! I can safely say this will be a fave of the year for me!"
