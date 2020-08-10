Corey Taylor Says Stone Sour Has Run Its Course, Puts On Hiatus

Sad news for Stone Sour fans. Corey Taylor says in a new interview that the band has "kinda run its course for now" and has been put on indefinite hiatus.
Taylor is promoting his forthcoming solo album and appeared on
Taylor made the comments during an appearance on The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast where he was interviewed about his forthcoming solo album.
He had this to here about Stone Sour, "I feel like Stone Sour has kinda run its course for now.
"We all talked as a band and decided to kinda put Stone Sour in indefinite hiatus. That's the way it is. We've put it on the shelf for now. Everyone's kind of going and doing their own thing."
Stone Sour Share Demo Of 'Audio Secrecy' Track
Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Completes Solo Album
Stone Sour Share 'Through Glass'
Stone Sour Share Demo For 'Come What(ever) May' Classic
Stone Sour Streaming Demo Of 'The Wicked'
Stone Sour Share Another Early Rarity
Stone Sour Share 'Ending/Beginning' Demo
Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup
Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020- Iron Maiden, Sabbath, Deep Purple Producer Martin Birch Dead At 71- The Who Launch Virtual Concert Series- Duff McKagan- more
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Singled Out: Floyd's What Do You Say
Sites and Sounds: Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere
Metallica Announce Their First Concert Of 2020
Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple Producer Martin Birch Dead At 71
The Who Launch Virtual Concert Series With 1982 Shea Stadium Footage
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Guests On Mind Wide Open
New Years Day's Ash Costello On This Week's Metal Crush Mondays
Neal Morse Releases 'Seemingly Sincere' Video
Unleash The Archers Announce Virtual Album Release Show
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn