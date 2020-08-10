Corey Taylor Says Stone Sour Has Run Its Course, Puts On Hiatus

Sad news for Stone Sour fans. Corey Taylor says in a new interview that the band has "kinda run its course for now" and has been put on indefinite hiatus.

Taylor is promoting his forthcoming solo album and appeared on

Taylor made the comments during an appearance on The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast where he was interviewed about his forthcoming solo album.

He had this to here about Stone Sour, "I feel like Stone Sour has kinda run its course for now.

"We all talked as a band and decided to kinda put Stone Sour in indefinite hiatus. That's the way it is. We've put it on the shelf for now. Everyone's kind of going and doing their own thing."





