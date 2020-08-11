Motionless In White have released a music video for one of the reimagined tracks from their brand new "Another Life/Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" EP.
The clip is for the new interpretation of "Another Life", which features guest vocals from dark pop Estonian artist Kerli. The band had this to say about the new EP, "With all of the down time of not touring, we wanted to take the opportunity to try something we've never done before. We give you, 'Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat Crystal Joilena) and 'Another Life: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat Kerli).
"Thank you to Crystal and Kerli for your amazing vocals that helped transform these versions into something truly special. Thank you to Justin Deblieck for your ever-brilliant talents that shine so bright throughout these tracks, and thank you to Steve Sopchack for your keen ear and dedication to mixing this project. We hope you all enjoy and are still staying safe out there." Watch the video below:
Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer
Motionless In White Announce North American Tour
Motionless In White Release 'Another Life' Video
Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour
Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming
Corey Taylor Says Stone Sour Has Run Its Course, Puts On Hiatus- Pearl Jam Announce Special Stream Of Iconic 'Home Show' Concert- Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show- more
On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion
Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn
Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah
Sharon Osbourne Reveals True Ownership Of Black Sabbath
Iron Maiden Pay Tribute To Martin Birch
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ashba Previews Debut Single
Triumph Members Have Discussed Making New Music
The Story of AC/DC - Let There Be Rock Coming Next Month
Motionless In White Release New EP and Music Video
Starsailor Frontman James Walsh Releasing New EP