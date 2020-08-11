Motionless In White Release New EP and Music Video

Motionless In White have released a music video for one of the reimagined tracks from their brand new "Another Life/Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" EP.

The clip is for the new interpretation of "Another Life", which features guest vocals from dark pop Estonian artist Kerli. The band had this to say about the new EP, "With all of the down time of not touring, we wanted to take the opportunity to try something we've never done before. We give you, 'Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat Crystal Joilena) and 'Another Life: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat Kerli).

"Thank you to Crystal and Kerli for your amazing vocals that helped transform these versions into something truly special. Thank you to Justin Deblieck for your ever-brilliant talents that shine so bright throughout these tracks, and thank you to Steve Sopchack for your keen ear and dedication to mixing this project. We hope you all enjoy and are still staying safe out there." Watch the video below:





