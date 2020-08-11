.

Motionless In White Release New EP and Music Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Motionless In White

Motionless In White have released a music video for one of the reimagined tracks from their brand new "Another Life/Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection" EP.

The clip is for the new interpretation of "Another Life", which features guest vocals from dark pop Estonian artist Kerli. The band had this to say about the new EP, "With all of the down time of not touring, we wanted to take the opportunity to try something we've never done before. We give you, 'Eternally Yours: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat Crystal Joilena) and 'Another Life: Motion Picture Collection' (Feat Kerli).

"Thank you to Crystal and Kerli for your amazing vocals that helped transform these versions into something truly special. Thank you to Justin Deblieck for your ever-brilliant talents that shine so bright throughout these tracks, and thank you to Steve Sopchack for your keen ear and dedication to mixing this project. We hope you all enjoy and are still staying safe out there." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Motionless In White Release New EP and Music Video

Motionless In White Releasing Two New Projects This Summer

Motionless In White Announce North American Tour

Motionless In White Release 'Another Life' Video

Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour

Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming

More Motionless In White News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Corey Taylor Says Stone Sour Has Run Its Course, Puts On Hiatus- Pearl Jam Announce Special Stream Of Iconic 'Home Show' Concert- Metallica To Rock Howard Stern Show- more

Reviews

On The Record: Hall & Oates, Triumph, Daniel Johnston, and Social Distortion

Singled Out: Rahway's Sugar

Sonic Fuel - I Will Rise

Singled Out: Speelburg's Crash & Burn

Singled Out: Black Stardust's Yeah Yeah Yeah

advertisement
Latest News

Sharon Osbourne Reveals True Ownership Of Black Sabbath

Iron Maiden Pay Tribute To Martin Birch

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ashba Previews Debut Single

Triumph Members Have Discussed Making New Music

The Story of AC/DC - Let There Be Rock Coming Next Month

Motionless In White Release New EP and Music Video

Starsailor Frontman James Walsh Releasing New EP

Singled Out: Rahway's Sugar