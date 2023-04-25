Motionless In White Announce North American Headline Tour

(Elektra) Motionless In White have shared details of their biggest North American headline run to date, "The Touring The End of the World Tour," kicking off this fall. The upcoming trek includes support from special guests Knocked Loose, After The Burial, and Alpha Wolf. Pre-sale tickets for the new dates will be available starting Tuesday April 25th at 12:00PM ET with general on-sale beginning Friday April 28th at 10:00AM local time.



Hitting the road in style, Motionless In White will launch this run with a very special homecoming in Scranton, PA. Standing out as their biggest hometown gig ever, they will launch "The Scranton Apocalypse Fest" on September 16th at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain. The one-off event will feature a headlining set from Motionless In White, with additional performances by Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose, The Amity Affliction, After The Burial, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, and Make Them Suffer.



On its heels, "The Touring The End of the World Tour" rolls through Pittsburgh, PA at UPMC Events Center on September 17th and various major markets across the country before closing out on October 29TH in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.



Prior, they join GRAMMY Award-nominated act In This Moment for an epic co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New. "The Dark Horizon Tour" will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off July 8th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and continue through an August 19th performance at MVP Arena in Albany, NY [full itinerary below].

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

"THE TOURING THE END OF THE WORLD TOUR"

FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS KNOCKED LOOSE, AFTER THE BURIAL & ALPHA WOLF



Sept-16 - Scranton, PA - "Scranton Apocalypse Fest" at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept-17 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

Sept-19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept-20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Sept-21 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater

Sept-23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sept-24 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sept-26 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Sept-27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Sept-29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

Sept-30 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotels

Oct-1 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Oct-3 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Oct-4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

Oct-6 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct-7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

Oct-8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Oct-10 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Arena

Oct-11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)

Oct-13 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Oct-14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Oct-15 - TBA - TBA

Oct-17 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon

Oct-18 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

Oct-20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Oct-21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct-22 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

Oct-24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Oct-25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

Oct-26 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Oct-28 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct-29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway



MOTIONLESS IN WHITE & IN THIS MOMENT

"THE DARK HORIZON TOUR"

FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS FIT FOR A KING & FROM ASHES TO NEW



Jul-8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul-9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

Jul-11 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Jul-13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*

Jul-14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*

Jul-15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

Jul-17 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Jul-18 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Jul-19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Jul-21 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

Jul-22 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Jul-23 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

Jul-26 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

Jul-27 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles

Jul-29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

Jul-30 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Aug-1 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

Aug-2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Aug-4 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR's Rockfest - Westfair Amphitheater

Aug-5 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug-6 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Aug-8 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

Aug-9 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

Aug-11 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena

Aug-12 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center

Aug-13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

Aug-15 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Aug-16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Aug-18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug-19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena



*In This Moment Only

