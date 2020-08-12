Singled Out: Above Snakes' Adrenaline

Above Snakes recently unleashed their new song "Adrenaline" and to celebrate we asked Dax Dabs and Johnny Skulls to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The song is relatable to anyone that's going after their goals in life, fueled by Adrenaline. Everyone's got passions that they strive for, but for some it takes more trials and tribulations than others but you can't let that bring you down, you need that adrenaline that keeps you pumping to reach your goals and nothing or no one can stop you.

It's more guided on my life, more of like an anthem of the years of living this crazy fast lane lifestyle, while trying to peruse a career in music. I lived in LA for 5 years and it kind of resembles the filthy, lack of sleep crazy lifestyle of LA. - Johnny Skulls

The writing process for the track started with kicking around the intro riff, which then lead us to coming up with the phrase "CANT STOP ME NOW" which is featured in the verse and chorus. We were going for that heavy in your face track that you can bop your head to.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





