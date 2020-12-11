Singled Out: Above Snakes' Never Alone

Boston rockers Above Snakes recently released their new song "Never Alone" and to celebrate we have asked Johnny Skulls to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I was like a zombie.. walking through life, going through the motions while drowning myself in addictions. I thought that was what I needed and would help me get to where I wanted, but It was just an endless cycle.
Time can fly by in an instant living like this, and that time you can't get that back. It takes a special force to pull someone out of that vortex and I was lucky enough to experience that.
This song tells a story of where I was in life and how a significant other ripped me away from it all and brought me back to life.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
