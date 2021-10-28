.

Above Snakes Have 'Nothing To Lose' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-28-2021

Single art

Above Snakes have premiered a music video for their brand new single, "Nothing to Lose," which was produced and mixed by Kile Odell (Fozzy, Through Fire, Awake At Last).

The new video was written and co-directed by singer Johnny Skulls and guitarist Dax Dabs. Skulls had this to say, "This is an unapologetic anthem to not giving a F and living life the way you want.

"Life is too short and you gotta follow your dreams no matter how many people are chirping in your ear telling you you're crazy." Watch the video below:

