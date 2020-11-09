Above Snakes Reveal 'Never Alone' Visualizer

Boston rockers Above Snakes have released a visualizer video for their new single "Never Alone". The track is the follow-up to the group's debut single "Adrenaline".

Frontman Johnny Skulls had this to say about the new track, 'Never Alone' is about living a chaotic lifestyle, and just when you're at your worst, that special force pulls you back into reality giving you a new lifeline".

"When we were in the studio with Kile Odell (Fozzy, Through Fire), I knew we were on to something special," added Dabs. The band is set to premiere the official video for the track on Friday the 13th. Until then, check out the visualizer below:

